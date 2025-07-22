CM meets Guv amid Cabinet expansion buzz

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday met Governor Haribabu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan, fuelling speculation about a possible ministry expansion in the State. While the CMO described it as a courtesy call, no further details about the discussion were provided.

The meeting comes days after State BJP president Manmohan Samal said the Majhi ministry will be reshuffled soon. “Discussions with the Central leaders have already been held regarding the expansion of the Council of Ministers,” Samal had told reporters on July 9.

Majhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders, including party’s national general secretary B L Santosh, earlier this month. Though Majhi took oath as Chief Minister on June 12, 2024, along with two deputy chief ministers and 13 other ministers, six ministerial positions have remained vacant for over a year. This has intensified speculation following the unexpected meeting between the Chief Minister and the Governor.