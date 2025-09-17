CM Mohan Yadav presents 10th-century Lord Varaha idol to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Dhar: On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented him with a 10th-century Lord Varaha's idol.

According to Hindu mythology, the Varaha Avatar is the 'boar' incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

It is believed that with his mighty tusks, Lord Varaha dived into the ocean, slayed the demon and lifted the earth out, restoring cosmic order and symbolising divine strength and protection.

Chief Minister Yadav presented this ancient idol while welcoming PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, wherein the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 'PM MITRA Park' and also launched multiple social welfare schemes.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers and women on this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav said Prime Minister Modi is a global leader who transformed India in the past 11 years.

On this occasion, PM Modi, in a heartfelt appeal, urged the women of India - mothers and sisters from every corner of the country - to participate in free health screenings being organised at camps nationwide.

While addressing a large gathering, PM Modi emphasised the importance of women's well-being and said, "Your health is priceless, and the government will bear every cost."

This nationwide campaign will run until Vijayadashami on October 2, reinforcing the belief that a healthy woman is the foundation of a strong family and a stronger nation.

During the event, the Prime Minister launched the eighth edition of the country's nutrition month, highlighting the government's commitment to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

He shared that over 6.5 crore pregnant women have already benefited from this initiative, with Rs 19,000 crore directly transferred to their accounts.

On this day alone, more than Rs 450 crore was deposited through a single click to over 15 lakh women, marking a significant step in maternal welfare.

In a move to combat genetic diseases among tribal communities, Prime Minister Modi presented the Aradhna Kanlmi Sickle Cell genetic counselling card.

He also paid homage to Vagdevi of Dhar Bhojshala and Lord Vishwakarma, invoking cultural reverence and unity among citizens.