CM office received Delhi Police notice

New Delhi: The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) received summons from Delhi Police and an official receiving was also given to cops, a CMO source told IANS.

Meanwhile, a police source said that the Crime Branch has sought reply to the notice in three days.

A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday morning again had reached the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with a probe over his allegations that the BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs.

Sources said that the team had also asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter.

"It's right time to give testimony of his allegations. The CM should provide the call details of alleged persons who were poaching his legislatures," the sources added.

As per the sources, earlier also Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders leveled allegation against several prominent personalities. Even defamation cases were also filed against these allegations, where CM Kejriwal apologised and sought closure of defamation cases.

The sources said that the Crime Branch team on Friday also went to AAP Minister Atishi's residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location.

"Atishi was not at home, while Kejriwal was also not at home," the sources said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva had said the saffron party welcomes reports of Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP's allegations of the BJP "luring" AAP MLAs.

The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal's allegations.

Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal, he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.