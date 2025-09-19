Live
CM opens 502 crèches under 'Seva Pakhwada'
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 502 crèches under the 'Seva Pakhwara' campaign, saying the initiative would help thousands of mothers pursue their dreams without worrying about childcare.
She said her government is also working on a new scheme for women's empowerment under which women would be provided up to Rs 10 crore through the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.
"This Palna programme will give thousands of mothers a path to move forward and fulfil their aspirations," the chief minister said.
Sharing her personal experience, Gupta recalled the challenges she faced during her early years in politics when her children were young. "At that time, I often wondered who would take care of my children. It was my sister who stepped in. Today, that role will be played by our creche and anganwadi workers," she said. The chief minister told the workers that they were not just employees but "mausis (aunts)" to the children of Delhi who will come to these centres.