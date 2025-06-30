CM orders admin shake-up after stampede

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday ordered a major administrative shake-up following the stampede near Shree Gundicha temple in Puri which claimed three lives and left around 50 people injured. With several crucial Rath Yatra events approaching, the Chief Minister has reassigned experienced IAS and IPS officers to ensure tighter coordination and public safety.

In a decisive move, ADG (Police Modernisation) Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi has been placed in overall charge of police arrangements for the Rath Yatra and related rituals in addition to his existing responsibilities. Further strengthening the top administrative structure, senior bureaucrat Saswata Mishra has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, a post lying vacant since Nikunja Bihari Dhal proceeded on Central deputation. Mishra will also continue as Principal Secretary, Finance Department, and Chairman, IDCO.

The Chief Minister has also engaged former Puri Collector Arvind Agarwal as the overall in-charge of the Rath Yatra.

The administrative action came swiftly after the stampede sparked nationwide outrage.

Within hours, Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and Puri SP Vinit Agarwal were removed from their posts. Additionally, DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended from service.

DIG STF Pinak Mishra has been appointed as the new Puri SP.

Despite his promotion to DIG rank, Mishra has been directed to function as SP during the Yatra, citing the critical nature of the role.

Sources confirmed he assumed charge within hours of the transfer order. The Chief Minister appointed Khurda District Collector Chanchal Rana as the new Collector of Puri.