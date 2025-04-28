CM seeks blessings of Maa Budhi Thakurani

Berhampur: In a spectacle of faith and tradition, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Berhampur MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi, Berhampur MLA K Anil Kumar, all MLAs of Ganjam district and Brahmagiri MLA Upasna Mohapatra paid a reverent visit to the temporary abode of Maa Budhi Thakurani at Desi Behera Sahi here on Sunday. The air was thick with devotion as thousands gathered to witness the sacred moment.

With utmost humility, the Chief Minister offered a diya, coconut, bananas, hibiscus and champa flowers to the benevolent Goddess, seeking her divine blessings for the prosperity and well-being of Odisha.

A traditional welcome awaited the Chief Minister, led by Patala Durga Prasad Desibehera, Chief of the Dera community in Berhampur, who is considered as the revered ‘father’ of Maa Budhi Thakurani and the head of the historic Thakurani Yatra. As a mark of divine grace, Desibehera presented the Chief Minister with a ’Patto Odhani,’ a sacred cloth previously offered to the Goddess herself.

In a gesture rich with local pride, Berhampur MLA Anil Kumar offered the Chief Minister a Berhampur Patto Bastra.

Arriving around 11 am, the leaders were greeted by the rhythmic beats of traditional music, ululations or hulahuli by womenfolk and thunderous chants of “Jai Maa Budhi Thakurani” by a sea of devotees.

Amidst this spiritual ambience, the Chief Minister witnessed the famous Bagha Nata, an enthralling traditional performance, enacted by seven artistes. For 25 enchanted minutes, Majhi immersed himself in the sanctified atmosphere, praying for Odisha’s development and the eternal protection of its people under Maa Budhi Thakurani’s shield. Elaborate security arrangements by the police ensured the smooth passage of the dignitaries, even as ‘darshan’ of nearly 10,000 devotees, who thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the divine celebration, were delayed due to the Chief Minister’s visit. Expressing deep admiration, Majhi lauded Patala Durga Prasad Desibehera and the Thakurani Jatra Committee for their splendid organisation of the event, hailing it as a “spiritual marvel” reflective of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister’s visit was the result of an invitation extended by Badri Narayan Nayak and a relative of Desibehera, who had met him at the Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on April 2. True to his promise, the Chief Minister fulfilled the devotees’ yearning for a divine encounter, further cementing his bond with the spiritual soul of Berhampur, said Badri.

Buddhi Thakurani is the presiding deity of Berhampur and ‘Thakurani Yatra,’ which began on April 3, will continue till April 28.

Police have made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order during the ‘Thakurani Yatra’. Many plain clothes police personnel have been deployed to tackle trouble-mongers. The CCTV cameras have been fitted in the temporary abode to have surveillance over the crowd. A 24X7 Police Control Room has been opened in the area to help the public, according to police sources.