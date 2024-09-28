CM Stalin Meets PM Modi: Discusses Key Tamil Nadu Issues And Chennai Metro Expansion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin engaged in high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, focusing on three critical issues affecting the state. The meeting, described by Stalin as a "courtesy call," addressed the release of overdue funds for Tamil Nadu's welfare initiatives, sought support for the Chennai Metro's second phase, and highlighted the need to protect Tamil fishermen's interests.



Stalin emphasized the importance of central-state collaboration in implementing the Chennai Metro's expansion, drawing parallels with the successful first phase. "We've requested that the second phase of the Chennai Metro be implemented jointly by the Union and State governments, mirroring our cooperation in the first phase," Stalin stated, as reported by ANI.

The Chief Minister presented a comprehensive memorandum to the Prime Minister, detailing Tamil Nadu's requests. He specifically called for Modi's personal intervention in safeguarding the rights of Tamil fishermen, underscoring the issue's significance to the state.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Stalin met with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, potentially discussing the upcoming opposition rally scheduled for September 28 in Kancheepuram. The Chief Minister's Delhi visit, which began Thursday evening, was marked by a warm reception from DMK leaders, including prominent MPs such as TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, and K Kanimozhi.

This high-profile meeting highlights the ongoing dialogue between state and central leadership, addressing crucial developmental and social issues in Tamil Nadu.