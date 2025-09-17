CM Stalin, Rajinikanth wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, drawing a flood of greetings from across the country. Political leaders, cinema icons, and cultural figures joined in wishing him good health and a long life as he marked this milestone year.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, superstar Rajinikanth, and music legend Ilaiyaraaja were among the prominent voices sending their wishes.

Chief Minister Stalin extended his greetings on social media, writing, "Birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi. May he lead a long and healthy life."

The Chief Minister's post reflected a spirit of goodwill across political divides.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Palaniswami, too, lauded PM Modi's leadership.

"Your visionary leadership and dedication to the nation continue to inspire millions," Palaniswami said in his message.

Superstar Rajinikanth also joined the chorus of greetings, sharing an identical message on social media: "To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Narendra Modi ji, heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind."

His warm note amplified the celebratory mood, reflecting the affection Modi commands beyond the political sphere.

From the cultural arena, Ilaiyaraaja, who was recently felicitated by the Tamil Nadu government for completing 50 years in the music industry, conveyed his greetings at a public event.

The maestro thanked the state for recognising his contribution and extended his heartfelt wishes to Modi, praying for his health and strength to continue leading the nation.

Across India, greetings poured in from leaders, artists, and citizens alike.

With messages from CM Stalin, Palaniswami, Rajinikanth, and Ilaiyaraaja, Tamil Nadu’s voices added a distinctive resonance to the nationwide celebrations of PM Modi's 75th birthday.



