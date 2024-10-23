CM urges people not to panic

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday asserted that the State government is fully prepared to face the impending severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, expected to hit the Odisha coast on October 24. Addressing mediapersons after the cyclone preparedness review meeting here on Monday, Majhi appealed to the people not to panic over the impending cyclone.

“This is the people’s government and it is giving utmost priority to the safety of the people. Our government is giving emphasis on protecting the life of each person and ensuring ‘zero casualty’,” said Majhi. The Chief Minister said all the departments concerned and the teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Services department have been geared up to face the cyclone. He further said 100 per cent evacuation will be achieved by identifying all the vulnerable places across the State.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to immediately keep sufficient stock of essential food items, drinking water, essential medicines and baby food in the cyclone shelters. Majhi has instructed officials to strengthen the sanitation system at these cyclone shelters.

He also advised the officials to remain prepared in advance so that basic services like electricity, water and telecommunication will be restored immediately after the cyclone by removing the blockades on various roads. He directed the Energy department authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and other important institutions during and after the cyclone.

Majhi has also directed the officials to keep strict vigil on black marketeers so that prices of essential commodities do not go up during and after the cyclone. At the same time, he advised the officials that efforts should be made to ensure a hassle-free supply of vegetables and other essential commodities to the cyclone-hit districts.