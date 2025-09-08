CM Yogi distributes appointment letters to 1,112 Junior Assistants, 22 X-Ray technicians at Lok Bhavan

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the appointment letters to 1,112 junior assistants and 22 X-ray technicians at Lok Bhavan. Emphasizing the link between health and progress, CM Yogi stated, “Only a healthy individual can contribute to building a strong society and nation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized the recruitment processes under previous governments, including those in 2016, highlighting widespread irregularities. He noted that several cases had to be handed over to the CBI, which revealed instances such as one individual fraudulently registering at eight different places.

“These were the same family members who sold jobs for money and looted the people of Uttar Pradesh,” the CM said. He added that investigations are ongoing and, if carried to their logical conclusion, “many characters from the Mahabharata would have been compelled to spend their lives in jail.”

Highlighting the consequences of previous governments’ misrule, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said their actions had pushed Uttar Pradesh toward decline rather than progress. “They made UP a BIMARU state, triggering an identity crisis. Youth were jobless, daughters felt insecure, businessmen struggled, farmers were driven to suicide, traditional industries collapsed, and anarchy prevailed. Festivals often turned into occasions of riots,” he said.

He added that in the last eight years, the scenario has dramatically improved. “Today, every district, community, and citizen celebrates festivals with enthusiasm and harmony. This social unity has strengthened national integrity and is playing a vital role in driving UP’s development journey forward.”

CM Yogi stated further: "If people are unhealthy, the system cannot remain healthy. And when the system itself becomes diseased, all its pillars collapse.” He noted that before 2017, the system had been hollowed out like termite-infested wood. “But under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has overcome these challenges and achieved new milestones. As a result, in the last eight years, 8.5 lakh youth have been recruited into various government services,” he said.

The CM underlined the transparent and timely recruitment process adopted by his government. In eight years, 2.19 lakh police personnel have been recruited, including a recent batch of 60,244. He recalled that when his government first announced the recruitment of 50,000 police personnel, there was a shortage of training centers. At that time, only 3,000 candidates could be trained at once. “We managed by borrowing training facilities from the military, paramilitary, and other states. Today, however, all 60,244 police personnel are receiving training within UP itself,” he said.

Calling the fair and transparent selection process the reflection of a “new Uttar Pradesh,” CM Yogi pointed out that the state’s Medical Health and Medical Education Department has made a major leap in the last eight and a half years. “This transformation is part of taking forward Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Viksit India. In 70 years, UP’s economy reached ₹13 lakh crore, but in the last eight and a half years, it has surged to ₹35 lakh crore. What was not achieved in seven decades has been accomplished twice as fast in less than a decade. Today, the youth of UP have a job guarantee in their own state,” he said.

Highlighting progress in medical services, the CM informed that appointment letters had been issued to 1,354 staff nurses, 7,182 ANMs, and 1,102 specialist doctors in the health department. Recruitment of 278 associate professors in the medical education department has been completed, along with 2,142 staff nurses for major medical institutions across UP. “All of them are now contributing significantly to UP’s development,” he said.

He further noted that until recently, UP had only 17 medical colleges, and it took over a century to establish 40. “But in the last eight and a half years, we have raised the number of medical colleges in both government and private sectors to over 80. ‘One District, One Medical College’ is now becoming the new identity of Uttar Pradesh. These institutions are not only providing admissions but also creating large-scale opportunities by recruiting professors, clerical staff, pharmacists, staff nurses, and technicians. The recruitment process has been expanded in every medical college,” the CM added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in the past, hospitals often remained non-functional—sometimes there were doctors but no medicines, sometimes medicines but no doctors, and even when both were available, electricity was missing.

“Today, however, people across districts are receiving all essential facilities. Medicines are being supplied through the UP Medical Corporation, and over 5.34 crore families are benefiting from the Ayushman Card scheme. So far, more than 80 lakh people have availed treatment under Ayushman Bharat, for which the UP government, in collaboration with the Government of India, has made payments of over ₹3,000 crore. Recently, the state has also announced a cashless medical facility for teachers, benefiting 11 lakh families, i.e., 55 lakh people,” he added.

The CM highlighted the transformation of health infrastructure in UP. “Earlier, except in a few districts like Lucknow and BHU, ICUs, blood banks, digital X-ray, and color Doppler facilities were absent. In 2017, more than two-thirds of UP’s districts did not even have a single ICU bed. Today, every district has mini-ICUs, ICU beds, digital X-ray, blood banks, blood separator units, and free dialysis facilities for the poor. Public healthcare facilities have expanded significantly in every area.”

Addressing the recruits, the CM said, “Technicians and junior assistants are the backbone of any institution. If they work with discipline and integrity, neither the system nor the people will face problems. By working sincerely and showcasing your skills, you can set an example. This large-scale and transparent recruitment process reflects the government’s commitment to providing capable people in the service of the public.”

He further informed that the PET exam was conducted yesterday, for which 25 lakh applicants had registered. “Today, there is no shortage of opportunities; only willpower is required,” he remarked. Referring to progress in medical education, the CM said, “Before 2017, there were only 5,390 MBBS seats in the state; today the number has risen to 11,850. PG seats have increased from 1,344 to 4,028, and super-speciality seats from 120 to 305. Additionally, 1,234 medical teachers have been recruited in government medical colleges. The government is rapidly expanding opportunities to accommodate every deserving candidate. Earlier, lack of facilities kept people away; now that facilities are available, people are coming forward in large numbers.”

Taking a jibe at critics, the CM said, “Some people have no work other than spreading negativity on their smartphones. By circulating misleading photos, they attempt to tarnish the image of the government, departments, and even you. One must remain cautious of such elements. Work honestly, create opportunities for betterment without fear.”

He also underlined UP’s success in controlling seasonal diseases. “There was a time when malaria, dengue, kala-azar, chikungunya, and encephalitis caused widespread fear and deaths. Nobody paid attention then. But today, these diseases are under control. This shows that effective action has been taken. Since your selection required neither recommendation nor money, serve the needy with respect and compassion, ensuring there is no discrimination. If every citizen shoulders their responsibility sincerely, India will soon emerge as the greatest power in the world.”

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, MLAs Dr. Neeraj Bora and Jai Devi, Legislative Council members Mukesh Sharma and Umesh Dwivedi, and Principal Secretary Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma were also present at the function.

CM hands over appointment letters to new recruits

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to newly selected candidates at Lok Bhavan. Among those who received their letters directly from the CM were Preeti (Hardoi), Janeshwar Dwivedi (Sultanpur), Anju Devi (Sitapur), Puneet Kumar (Barabanki), Kajal Dubey (Ayodhya), and Mohd. Rafad Khan (Lucknow).

Others included Kanak Sharma (Lucknow), Nuruddin (Ambedkar Nagar), Anuradha Mishra (Gorakhpur), Rahul Kumar Verma (Sitapur), Komal Rawat (Lucknow), Saurabh Singh (Lucknow), Sneha Verma (Barabanki), Shiv Shankar (Sitapur), Priyanka Verma (Ayodhya), Vidit Maurya (Lucknow), Savita (Ambedkar Nagar), Sonu Lal (Rae Bareli), and X-ray technician Vishwanath Shrivastava (Sitapur). Sakshi Gupta (Lucknow), Mohanlal Verma (Sitapur), and Vipin Kumar (Sitapur) also received appointment letters.