CM Yogi tells to take ‘Drone Didis’ help in gharauni preparation

Lucknow: In a distribution program of 45.35 lakh gharauni certificates to residents of over 29,000 villages, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the Revenue Department to complete land surveys in the remaining villages within the stipulated time. To expedite the process, he instructed the department to collaborate with the Survey of India and seek assistance from ‘Drone Didis’ for drone-based surveys. “Over 2.23 crore gharauni certificates have been prepared across India, with 1.50 crore created in Uttar Pradesh alone. Of these, more than 55 lakh gharauni from 37,000 villages have already been distributed. On Saturday, an additional 45.35 lakh gharauni covering more than 29,000 villages were handed out,” CM Yogi stated.

This initiative, aimed at reducing property disputes in villages, ensures legal ownership of homes through technology-driven drone surveys. CM Yogi highlighted that earlier, powerful individuals would often encroach on the land of weaker villagers. With the introduction of property cards, rightful ownership is now protected, and no one can illegally take possession.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. He also interacted with beneficiaries from four states and one Union Territory. Beneficiaries shared how receiving legal documents has made it easier to secure bank loans for businesses and resolve land disputes.

At his official residence, CM Yogi distributed property cards to several recipients and highlighted the transformative nature of the Swamitva Yojana.

The event was attended by prominent officials, including Legislative Council Member Santosh Singh, MLA Neeraj Bora, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Revenue Council Chairperson Anil Kumar, and Principal Secretary Revenue P. Guru Prasad.