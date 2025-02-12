CM Yogi Wishes Devotees on Magh Purnima Amrit Snan

Mahakumbhagar: Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi greeted the people of the state and the devotees coming to take Magh Purnima Sanan at Triveni Sangam.

On Wednesday, the CM, joined by the State Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, Principal Secretary for Home, Sanjai Prasad and other senior officials of the state government monitoring the Magha Purnima Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam.

The chief minister and the senior officials monitored the event as it was happening live at the 5KD War Room.

The Chief Minister assessed the overall security and logistical arrangements for the Magh Purnima Snan, ensuring that devotees faced no inconvenience and were provided with optimal facilities.

He watched live footage of crowd movement, administrative coordination, and infrastructure management across Prayagraj, including Mahakumbh Nagar, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims.









CM Yogi instructed officials to maintain tight security at the bathing sites and to make all necessary arrangements for devotees. He emphasized enhancing administrative preparedness, particularly in security measures and traffic management, to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free holy dip at Triveni Sangam for crores of devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished all the devotees and residents of the state a happy Magh Purnima on Wednesday. In his message, he congratulated the saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis, and devotees, praying to Lord Shri Hari for their happiness, prosperity, and good fortune. He also offered prayers to Mother Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati to grant everyone's wishes.

Taking to the social media platform X, he expressed, "Hearty congratulations to all the devotees and people of the state on the holy bathing festival of Magh Purnima! I extend warm wishes to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have come to take a holy bath in the sacred Triveni during Maha Kumbh-2025 in Prayagraj today. "May everyone’s life be filled with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. I wish for Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati to fulfil everyone’s dreams," he added.