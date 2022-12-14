Collegium recommends elevation of 5 HC judges to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the names of five HC judges for appointment as apex court judges and three for elevation as Chief Justices (CJ) of High Courts.

The five judges recommended to the government for appointment as Supreme Court judges are Rajasthan High Court CJ Pankaj Mithal; Patna High Court CJ Sanjay Karol; Manipur High Court Chief Justice P V Sanjay Kumar; Patna High Court judge Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah; and Allahabad High Court judge Justice Manoj Misra.

The collegium proposed the names of Uttarakhand HC judge, Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, as CJ of Jharkhand High Court. The incumbent Chief Justice, Dr Ravi Ranjan, is retiring on December 19, 2022.

Guwahati HC judge, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, was recommended for elevation as CJ of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. The incumbent Chief Justice Ali Mohd Magrey retired on December 7, 2022.

Kerala HC judge, Justice K Vinod Chandran, was recommended for elevation as CJ of Guwahati High Court. The current Guwahati CJ, Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, is retiring in January next year.

The collegium's resolutions were finalised after a meeting held on Tuesday. The collegium met a day after Justice Dipankar Datta was sworn in as the 28 judge of the Supreme Court on Monday. He was the Bombay High Court Chief Justice. He had brought down the vacancies in the apex court from seven to six.