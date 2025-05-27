Colonel Sofiya's family joins Modi's roadshow

Vadodara: The family members of Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings about 'Operation Sindoor', joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara on Monday. Colonel Qureshi is a native of Vadodara.

Her family, including her parents, brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi, and sister Shyna Sunsara, attended the roadshow to show their support.

Speaking to media persons after attending Modi's rally, her twin sister Shyna Sunsara expressed pride in Sofiya's accomplishments and praised the government's efforts toward empowering women. "We felt good meeting PM Modi. He has done a lot for women's empowerment. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country's sister as well," Sunsara said, calling Colonel Qureshi a source of inspiration.

"It is a matter of pride that our Prime Minister always stands in the front and gives assurance to the people of the country that he is always with us. Today, PM Modi's roadshow was attended by a large number of women...Under the leadership of PM Modi, such a big operation was carried out. The press briefing of Operation Sindoor was done by two women, my sister, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. This was a message to the world that women are not less than anyone," she added.

Echoing her sentiments, Colonel Qureshi's brother, Sanjay Qureshi, also shared his thoughts on the significance of Operation Sindoor. "It was a great moment when PM Modi came here. We got to see him for the first time. Through gestures, he greeted us. I thank our defence forces and the government of India, which gave this chance to my sister. A woman taking revenge for the women who suffered so much - what can be better than this?" he remarked.

After attending Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's mother, Halima Qureshi, said Sofiya is the daughter of the whole country. "...We welcomed him with flowers... It is a very good thing that everyone is welcoming him together. He is the Prime Minister of our country, so he should be welcomed. Sofiya is not only our daughter but the daughter of our country, and whatever she has done is very good and we should take it forward," she said.