Live
- All-party delegation meets top Kuwaiti leaders, highlights India's anti-terror stance
- Govt-owned NBFIs in for strong growth
- AM Green inks deal with Rotterdam Port Authority
- SBI building scalable model for sustainable growth
- Train service from Bengaluru to Tumakuru considered better than Metro
- Mohanlal’s Thudarum to Stream on This OTT Platform from May 30
- India-made cars gain traction in Japanese market
- Op Sindoor Outreach: Supriya Sule-led delegation concludes Qatar visit, heads to South Africa
- Nehru Ji's ideals will always guide us: Rahul Gandhi on death anniversary of first Indian PM
- MB Patil to BJP: Where were you when KSDL was rocked by scams?
Colonel Sofiya's family joins Modi's roadshow
The family members of Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings about 'Operation Sindoor'
Vadodara: The family members of Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings about 'Operation Sindoor', joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara on Monday. Colonel Qureshi is a native of Vadodara.
Her family, including her parents, brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi, and sister Shyna Sunsara, attended the roadshow to show their support. Speaking to media persons after attending Modi’s rally, her twin sister Shyna Sunsara expressed pride in Sofiya’s accomplishments and praised the government’s efforts toward empowering women. “We felt good meeting PM Modi. He has done a lot for women’s empowerment. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country’s sister as well,” Sunsara said, calling Colonel Qureshi a source of inspiration.
“It is a matter of pride that our Prime Minister always stands in the front and gives assurance to the people of the country that he is always with us. Today, PM Modi’s roadshow was attended by a large number of women...Under the leadership of PM Modi, such a big operation was carried out. The press briefing of Operation Sindoor was done by two women, my sister, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. This was a message to the world that women are not less than anyone,” she added. Echoing her sentiments, Colonel Qureshi’s brother, Sanjay Qureshi, also shared his thoughts on the significance of Operation Sindoor.