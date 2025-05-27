Colonel Sofiya's family joins Modi's roadshow

Vadodara: The family members of Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings about 'Operation Sindoor', joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara on Monday. Colonel Qureshi is a native of Vadodara.

Her family, including her parents, brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi, and sister Shyna Sunsara, attended the roadshow to show their support. Speaking to media persons after attending Modi’s rally, her twin sister Shyna Sunsara expressed pride in Sofiya’s accomplishments and praised the government’s efforts toward empowering women. “We felt good meeting PM Modi. He has done a lot for women’s empowerment. Sofia is my twin sister. When your sister does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others as well. She is no longer just my sister but the country’s sister as well,” Sunsara said, calling Colonel Qureshi a source of inspiration.

“It is a matter of pride that our Prime Minister always stands in the front and gives assurance to the people of the country that he is always with us. Today, PM Modi’s roadshow was attended by a large number of women...Under the leadership of PM Modi, such a big operation was carried out. The press briefing of Operation Sindoor was done by two women, my sister, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. This was a message to the world that women are not less than anyone,” she added. Echoing her sentiments, Colonel Qureshi’s brother, Sanjay Qureshi, also shared his thoughts on the significance of Operation Sindoor.