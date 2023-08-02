Live
Just In
Communal Clashes In Mewat Nuh, Haryana, Result In Five Deaths; Security Measures Strengthened In National Capital
- Haryana witnessed violent clashes between two groups near Gurugram in Mewat Nuh.
- The confrontation ensued when a group of young men halted Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', leading to stone pelting and damage to police vehicles.
In Mewat Nuh, near Gurugram, Haryana witnessed violent clashes between two groups. According to the police, the confrontation originated when a group of young men halted Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and subsequently, stones were thrown at the procession, leading to damage to some police vehicles.
The Haryana Police reported that during a religious procession in Nuh adjoining Gurugram on Monday, stones were thrown, and cars were set on fire. In response to the violence in certain districts of neighboring Haryana, security measures have been strengthened at sensitive locations in the national capital, as stated by the Delhi Police on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Haryana Police informed that the communal violence, which began in Nuh, extended into neighboring Gurugram, resulting in the death toll reaching five. Mobs attacked a mosque, set fire to an eatery, and vandalized shops. Six people, including two home guards and four civilians, lost their lives in the incident. The police have arrested 116 individuals so far, and they will face legal action. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar assured the public that the situation in the state is under control, and they are committed to ensuring public safety. He urged the public to maintain peace, calm, and harmony.
In response to the situation, the Gurugram district administration decided to close all schools, colleges, and educational institutes on Wednesday, as ordered by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.
Meanwhile, amid the outbreak of violence in Gurgaon, with mobs causing havoc in Sector 57 and 67, companies in the city have adopted proactive measures to ensure the safety of their employees. Many companies, including KPMG and American Express, have temporarily reinstated work-from-home policies. Additionally, private banks have suspended offline operations and instructed their employees to return home for their safety.