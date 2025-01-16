Concerns of farmers can’t be put on back burner: Vice-President Dhankhar

Dharwad (Karnataka): In a nation that is rising as never before we cannot afford to put the concerns of farmers on the back burner, said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday.

Delivering the Chief Guest's address at the inaugural event of Amrut Mahotsav and Alumni Meet of College of Agriculture, University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad, VP Dhankhar said, “Distress of farmers calls for urgent national attention. Farmers need economic security. We cannot afford in this nation, that is rising and the rise is unstoppable and the rise is as never before, to put concerns of farmers on the back burner."

“Time is the essence of resolution of all issues. But I would say time is of absolute essence when it comes to finding resolution of farmers' problems. The government is working. We want everyone to be in synergetic mode, to converge with a positive mind to find solutions,” he said.

Highlighting the larger impact of the farm sector on the economy, VP Dhankhar stated, “We must also keep in mind, when the farmer is economically fine, economy gets driven, because that's the spending power of the farmer. When farmers spend, the economy is automatically driven. And, therefore, we will have another positive impact.”

Underlining the need to relieve farmers of the primary stresses like inclement weather and unpredictable market conditions, Dhankhar said, “Time has come to analyze and relieve the farm sector of primary stresses. The government is doing much, but the farmer is dependent on inclement weather, unpredictable market situations.”

Welcoming the setting up of Turmeric Board in Telangana, he said, “By creating the Board the government has given a healing touch to turmeric.”

“Affirmative interventions like these will create export markets, benefitting farmers and adding value to their produce. It also aims to double turmeric production in five years,” he said.

“I urge the government to establish more such boards to ensure value addition and special treatment for all agro-products,” said a statement quoting VP Dhankhar.

Advocating direct transfer of all types of farm sector subsidies, VP Dhankhar said, “I would want and strongly commend that any subsidy that is given to the farm sector in any form be your fertilizers or otherwise, it must directly reach the farmer.”



