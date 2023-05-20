Conclusions spin it as clean chit wholly bogus: Congress 

Live
With a Supreme Court-appointed expert committee stating that it cannot conclude any regulatory failure around Adani Group's stock rallies, the Congress on Friday said the conclusions were "predictable" but to spin the report as having given a clean chit to the conglomerate is "wholly bogus".
Stressing the need for a joint parliamentary committee probe, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party has all along been saying that the expert panel appointed by the Supreme Court has "extremely limited terms of reference and will simply be unable (and perhaps unwilling too) to unravel the Modani scam in all its complexity".
