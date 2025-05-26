Conduct damage assessment in rain-affected areas immediately: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his state visit, has directed the administration to immediately conduct damage assessment in the rain-affected areas and assured government assistance.

The chief minister’s office, in a post on X, said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is continuously reviewing the rainfall situation in the state and has instructed the entire administration to remain on alert mode. He has ordered immediate damage assessments in the affected areas. He is in constant contact with the state’s Chief Secretary and the state’s disaster management cell.”

“Heavy rainfall has occurred in Pune, Satara, Solapur, Raigad, Mumbai, and the MMR region. Daund recorded 117 mm, Baramati 104.75 mm, and Indapur 63.25 mm of rainfall. In Baramati, 25 houses have been partially damaged, and seven people trapped in floods have been rescued. 70 to 80 families have been relocated to safer places. Mobile services were disrupted yesterday but are now being restored. In Indapur, two people were rescued from flood situations. Phaltan recorded 163.5 mm of rainfall. One NDRF team is stationed in Phaltan. 30 citizens were stranded near Dudhebavi village. They have been provided with accommodation and food facilities. Solapur recorded 67.75 mm of rainfall. In Malshiras taluka, six citizens were stranded in floods and have been moved to safety. In Pandharpur, three people are trapped in the Bhima riverbed, and their rescue operation is underway,” said the CMO.

“In Raigad, one person died due to a lightning strike, and the road from Mahad to Raigad Fort has been closed due to heavy rainfall. Mumbai recorded 135.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. Complaints of waterlogging were received from six locations in Mumbai. A total of 18 incidents of short circuits and five complaints of building wall collapses were reported. The BMC, Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, and other agencies are fully prepared. No loss of life has been reported. Five NDRF teams are on standby in Mumbai for any kind of assistance. The weather department has forecasted rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds in Mumbai for the next 24 hours,” stated the CMO.

Meanwhile, the minister of disaster management, Girish Mahajan, who reviewed the emergency situation, said that the system is well-prepared to handle the emergency situation caused by the heavy rainfall in the state.