Cong backs govt policy on Pak, B'desh: Modi did not handle China well says Rahul

Washington: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the conflict with China, telling reporters here that it is a “disaster” that 4,000 square kilometres of Indian territory is “occupied” by troops from the neighbouring country.

But the Leader of the Opposition indicated that the Congress is in broad agreement with the BJP-led government on other major foreign policy issues, including relations with the US, no talks with Pakistan unless terrorism ends and concerns over extremist elements in Bangladesh.

Gandhi also asserted that he did not want any US role in India's internal affairs.

“Well, if you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 square kilometres of our territory handling something well, then maybe. We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster. Media doesn't like to write about it." “How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 square kilometres of your territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying that he's handled that well?

He supported Modi's policies on Pakistan. "Pakistan's instigation of terrorism in our country is holding the two countries back. We are not going to accept Pakistan carrying out terror acts in our country. We're just not going to accept it. And until they keep doing that, there's going to be problems between us," Gandhi said.

