Cong protests over assault on official by Guv’s son

Bhubaneswar: The Congress activists staged a protest near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Monday, demanding the removal of Governor Raghubar Das, whose son allegedly assaulted a government officer in Puri during Rath Yatra.Describing the incident as disgraceful, the Congress activists also demanded the arrest of Lalit Kumar, the Governor’s son.

“Even though three months have passed, no action has been taken against the Governor’s son. Is this how the new BJP government treats Odisha’s people?” asked NSUI leader Yashir Nawaz.

“Under whose pressure has the Governor’s son not been arrested? The Governor, who was expected to give justice to the people, has done injustice to the government official.

The Governor has lost the integrity of his chair and position, and the people have lost faith in him,” Nawaz claimed.

A Youth Congress leader said the agitation will be intensified if no action is taken in the case.An Assistant Section Officer (ASO) was allegedly thrashed by the Governor’s son and his associates at Raj Bhavan in Puri on July 7 for failing to arrange a luxury car to pick them up from the railway station, officials said.

Police detained a number of Congress activists as they attempted to breach the security cordon around the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Several protestors, sitting on dharna near the Power House Square, were also detained.

During the scuffle, the Congress activists hurled tomatoes at the police.