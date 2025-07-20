Cong to launch app for women in distress

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Congress in Odisha has decided to open a dedicated women’s cell and launch a mobile application to help women and girls in distress. The party took the decision at its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held on Friday.

It was resolved in the PAC meeting that the life of the 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore could have been saved had any of the persons she had alerted through social media messages reacted. The deceased woman, on July 1, days before resorting to self-immolation on July 12, had taken to X and tagged CMOOdisha, DHEOdisha, NCWIndia, and Union ministers, warning: “They won’t let me live in peace.” Her tweet went unanswered.

The deceased student had also taken up the sexual harassment issue with the local MLA, MP, college authorities and the police. But, all remained silent till she set herself on fire, the Congress resolution said, adding that instead of getting help to fight injustice, she became a victim of humiliation. Even the students of her own integrated BEd Department did not come to her rescue, her close friends have alleged.

In view of this situation, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has decided to open a grievance cell at its State headquarters and launch a mobile application to come to the rescue of women, like the FM College student, in distress, PCC president Bhakta Charan Das said.

While thanking the people of Odisha for a successful Statewide bandh on July 17, Das said the INDIA bloc parties, comprising the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc, RJD, SP, NCP and RJD, would jointly observe ‘Shraddhanjali Divas’ across the State on July 24, coinciding with the 11th day death ritual of the deceased woman.