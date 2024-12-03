Cong workers scuffle with police in Lucknow

Lucknow/Sambhal : Scores of Congress workers jostled with police personnel and tried to scale barricades outside the party office in Lucknow on Monday as a party delegation led by its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai was prevented from leaving for Sambhal, which has been made out of bounds by administration after the November 24 violence.

Amid high drama, Rai, who took the driver’s seat in his car with senior party leader PL Punia next to him, could not leave for the “fact-finding” visit even as scuffles broke out between the cops and the slogan-shouting party workers, who tried to clear the way for their leaders.

Rai drove the car to some distance inside the party office complex but it was stopped by the police at the gate. After this, he sat on a dharna outside the party office along with Congress workers, Punia said. A large police contingent had been deployed and barricades put up since Sunday night around the Congress office in Lucknow’s Mall Avenue area to prevent Rai and others from leaving for Sambhal, which was hit by violence during protests against a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

The Congress hit out at the BJP government, saying it was trying to hide its failure with its “anti-democratic” actions. Rai, who had spent the night at the Congress office along with several party workers, later said the party delegation will visit Sambhal when prohibitory orders are lifted.

Speaking to reporters after being stopped from going to Sambhal, Rai said, “The administration has told me that prohibitory orders are in place (in Sambhal) till December 10. I had told them that our party (delegation) will go there. The administration said that before December 10, they will let us know. “And, the day the prohibitory orders are lifted, the Congress delegation will definitely go to Sambhal.”