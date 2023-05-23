Congress backs AAP against Centre's Ordinance

New Delhi: The Congress party has decided to support the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government against the Centre's ordinance on the transfer-postings of officers in the Delhi government, sources said.

The Centre has promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The ordinance, which was promulgated on Friday, came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi to the elected government, excluding those related to police, public order and land.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged the Centre was planning to bring an ordinance to overturn the apex court verdict.

The ordinance said that "there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it".

The authority will comprise the chief minister of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who will be the member secretary to the authority, it said.

"All matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by majority of votes of the members present and voting. All recommendations of the authority shall be authenticated by the member secretary," the ordinance said.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority will meet at a time and place as the member secretary decides with the approval of the chairperson of the authority, as and when required, it said. "The central government, in consultation with the authority, shall determine the nature and the categories of officers and other employees required to assist the authority in the discharge of its functions and provide the authority with such officers and employees, as it may deem fit..."

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi said the Centre's ordinance is a "clear cut case of contempt of court".

"The Modi government has gone against the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court's constitution bench. The court had directed that the elected government be given powers to take decisions independently, as per its will, as per the principles of democracy," she said.