AICC Blue Print for Telangana ready-Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that the party’s blueprint for ‘new dawn’ in Telangana is ready.

A few hours before party MP Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Khammam, Kharge took to Twitter saying 3.8 crore people of Telangana want change.

The AICC President said that Rahul Gandhi’s Telangana Jana Garjana grand rally shall be voicing their shared aspirations.

“Our blueprint for a new dawn in Telangana is ready. We are strongly committed to the development and progress of Telangana based on social justice and equity,” tweeted Kharge.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Khammam on Sunday evening.