Congress Chief Criticizes PM Modi Over BJP Manifesto

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha election manifesto, asserting that the PM "failed to address the needs of the poor in the last 10 years."

According to Kharge, PM Modi had made promises to double farmers' income, increase Minimum Support Price (MSP), and provide legal guarantees, all of which remain unfulfilled, leading to nationwide protests by farmers earlier this year demanding the government honor its commitments.

Kharge highlighted pressing issues such as unemployment and rising inflation, accusing the PM of neglecting them. He criticized PM Modi's tenure, alleging a lack of significant contributions to benefit the nation's populace.

The Congress leader cautioned against placing trust in the BJP manifesto, dismissing its credibility.

The BJP unveiled its manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', branded with the tagline 'Modi ki Guarantee', for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The manifesto launch took place on Sunday morning at the party headquarters in New Delhi, attended by PM Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, and other senior leaders.

PM Modi, speaking at the manifesto launch, emphasized the significance of the day, coinciding with various auspicious occasions including Navaratri and Ambedkar Jayanti. He highlighted the BJP's track record of fulfilling manifesto promises over the past decade, reinstating the sanctity of the party's commitments.

Meanwhile, the BJP's manifesto includes key promises such as the continuation of the free ration scheme, extending Ayushman Bharat coverage to the transgender community, and doubling the loan limit under the MUDRA Yojana. Other commitments focus on reducing electricity bills, bolstering infrastructure, implementing the Uniform Civil Code, and promoting tribal heritage research through the establishment of a 'Digital Janjatiya Kala Academy'.