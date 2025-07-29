Congress Faces Fresh Internal Remarks Following Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Bharat Ki Baat’ Comment

Indian National Congress News: As the Congress ramps up attacks on the Narendra Modi government over the Operation Sindoor issue, growing differences within the party are also starting to garner more attention now and may prove to be a headache for the Opposition camp in its attempts to present a united front. In the buzz over why senior party Shashi Tharoor Congress was not speaking in the debate, another MP’s social media post has left the Congress red-faced and given fresh ammunition to the BJP.

Former Union Minister and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari today shared a screenshot of a political statements India on why he and Mr Tharoor were benched for a debate. Congress MP message on X was captioned with an evergreen patriotic song from Purab Aur Pachhim (1970): “Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada, main geet wahaan ke gaata hoon, Bharat ka rehne waala hoon, Bharat ki baat sunata hoon. Jai Hind”, the Congress MP wrote.

Mr. Tewari and Mr. Tharoor are not in the lists of speakers for the Parliament debate but both were part of the Indian delegations who represented New Delhi on its foreign outreach missions after Operation Sindoor.

As the Operation Sindoor debate kicked off yesterday, the Congress list of speakers raised tall questions. The name of Mr Tharoor, a former diplomat and a phenomenal public speaker, was not on the list. When the media asked him about this outside the Parliament, he replied with a smile, “maunvrat” -- meaning a “vow of silence”. "The reported explanation to me was that he did not want to wholeheartedly take the party line in that debate," "I think he was standing up for his personal beliefs. This is a guy who is proud of what he stands for”.

This follows months of unease between Mr Tharoor and the Congress leadership over his public comments in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s counterstrike Operation Sindoor. Mr Tharoor claimed he would always have India first.