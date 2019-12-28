Congress Foundation Day: Sacrifice For Nation Is Supreme, Says Party

The Congress celebrated its 135th foundation Day on Saturday and on the occasion, Congress president, Sonia Gandhi hoisted the party's flag at its headquarters here at 24, Akbar Road.

Former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leader and former defence minister, AK Antony also attended the event along with other Party leaders.

Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh also distributed sweets to children on the occasion.

The Party emphasised that sacrifice for the nation stands above everything else for the party.

In a tweet on the popular microblogging site, Twitter, the party asserted that from the time of Independence movement and for all time India comes first for the party. Congress leader and former party president, Rahul Gandhi, also posted a tweet to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, Rahul Gandhi described the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a bigger jolt to the nation's poor than 'notebandi' demonetisation.

He characterised the current developments as a 'tamasha' or spectacle being staged by the BJP.

The Congress plans to stage Save India-Save Constitution rallies across the country in protest against CAA.

Today is the 135th #CongressFoundationDay.

I will attend the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC this morning & later a public rally in Guwahati, Assam.



On our foundation day, let us acknowledge the selfless contribution of millions of Congress men & women through the ages. pic.twitter.com/EmtvImZrJr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2019

LIVE: Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi hoists flag on the occasion of 135th #CongressFoundationDay https://t.co/Ormi8NeQ0S — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019









135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress. #CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/lXEqzSwFUG — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019



