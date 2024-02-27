Congress has lost majority in House: HP LoP

Shimla: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has lost the majority in the House, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday amidst reports of cross-voting in the lone Rajya Sabha seat.

“The Budget will be passed on Wednesday. We will discuss the Budget and then will see the situation there. But I can see that the government has lost the majority,” he said when asked if the state BJP will demand a Floor test.

The LoP said that many Congress legislators are in touch with them.

Media reports say nine Congress MLAs may have cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha poll.

Harsh Mahajan, BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate, said, “The statement of the Congress seems they have lost their mind. This is happening because their government has failed so their MLAs and people are upset with them.”

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, who is facing dissent within the party, said, “In a way BJP has tried to threaten our leaders and Congress strongly condemns this.”

The Congress has a comfortable majority of 40 in the 68-member House. The BJP has strength of 25 legislators. There are three Independent legislators, comprising two BJP rebels and one Congress, who have indicated support for the ruling party.