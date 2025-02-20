Congress in Kerala slams Left allies for silence on brewery license controversy

Senior Congress leaders on Thursday criticised the CPI and RJD -- both allies of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI(M)-led Left government -- for remaining silent on the controversial approval granted for a brewery and other alcohol manufacturing units in Palakkad district.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan called it "shameful" that the CPI and RJD failed to raise objections during the Left Democratic Front (LDF) meeting held on Wednesday evening.

"What’s most shocking is that the meeting was held at the CPI’s state party headquarters, where the party made it clear that there is no going back on the license granted to Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd. The company has been permitted to establish an ethanol plant, a multi-feed distillation unit, an Indian-made foreign liquor bottling unit, a brewery, a malt spirit plant, and a brandy/winery plant on a 26-acre plot in Kanjikode, Palakkad," Satheesan said.

"It’s disgraceful that Vijayan made this announcement at the CPI office while its leaders sat silent. This clearly shows how scared the allies are of him. Vijayan has imposed his decision on them, and they lack the courage to resist," he added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala, who arrived in Palakkad on Thursday, suggested that the CPI and RJD, which initially raised objections, now appear to have been influenced by the company.

"We expected CPI and RJD to oppose this move, but they have meekly surrendered before Vijayan. These parties have no spine to stand up to him for fear of political consequences. Unfortunately, even State Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh is now behaving like the PRO of Oasis," Chennithala alleged.

Congress leaders also pointed out that Oasis’s top official and TRS leader K. Kavitha -- both of whom were jailed in the Delhi excise policy case -- played a role in the deal with the Vijayan government.

Both the Congress and the BJP have strongly opposed the government's decision, calling it a blatant violation of rules and regulations. They argue that the plant would be detrimental to Palakkad, a water-scarce district, and would cause severe environmental pollution.

The opposition parties have vowed to block the project at any cost.