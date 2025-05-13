Congress is never happy when India succeeds: Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a special session of Parliament, and remarked that the “Congress cannot stand to see India’s progress under the PM.”

LoP Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi on May 10, requesting a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, ‘Operation Sindoor,’ and the resulting ceasefire understanding with Pakistan. Chandrasekhar questioned the LoP’s motives behind demanding a special session, pointing to the Congress leader’s repeated absence during regular proceedings.

“I don’t know why he wants a special session, because when there are regular sessions, he doesn’t show up. During regular debates and proceedings, he and his sister are often absent. So why is there a sudden demand for a special session? I have no idea,” said Chandrasekhar.

He further alleged that the Congress cannot stand to see India’s progress under PM Modi.

Chandrasekhar professed, “If India succeeds, Congress is unhappy. If India’s economy grows, if Indian women are empowered, if the global community respects India, Congress is still unhappy.”

“They go abroad and claim that democracy is in danger,” he stated and accused the Congress party of indulging in opportunistic politics, especially on matters of national security.

“If the Congress Party wants a debate on who did what in the fight against terrorism, the BJP is more than happy to have that discussion. Let’s talk about 26/11. Let’s talk about their statements after Pulwama and the Balakot airstrike,” he said.

“Let’s talk about the lack of modernisation of our armed forces during ten years of UPA rule,” he professed.

Chandrasekhar criticised the party’s broader political approach. “Congress only does politics of appeasement and falsehood. This is nothing new,” he claimed.