Congress is unable to digest Women's Reservation Bill says Amit Shah

New Delhi : Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress over the Women's Reservation Bill. He stated that the opposition is unable to digest the Women's Reservation Bill. The Women's Reservation Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (September 19) as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act'.

Taking aim at the government, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that this measure is simply for the sake of creating headlines today and that its implementation might take several years. In the middle of Congress leaders' comments, Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the opposition on social media platform X.

On Twitter, Home Minister Shah stated, "People all over India are pleased that the Nari Shakti Vandan Act has been introduced in Parliament." This demonstrates the Modi government's consistent commitment to women's.

In addition to this, Shah wrote, "Unfortunately, the opposition cannot digest this, and what is even more shameful is that, except for tokenism, Congress has never been serious about women's reservations. Either they let the laws expire or their allies prevented the bill from being introduced. No matter how many tricks they perform to gain recognition, their double persona will never be hidden."

Earlier in the day on Tuesday (September 19), Congress politician Jairam Ramesh tweeted about the Women's Reservation Bill, saying, "In this season of election statements, this is the biggest statement!" This is a massive betrayal of the dreams of millions of Indian women and girls. We also previously stated that the Modi government has failed to conduct the decennial census scheduled for 2021. India is the only G20 country that has not conducted a census.

He went on to say, "It is now stated that after the Women's Reservation Bill becomes an Act, which will be the first decennial census, reservations for women will be implemented only after that." When will the census take place? The bill further specifies that the reserve will take effect upon the release of the next census and the accompanying delimitation procedure. Will the census and delimitation be completed before the elections in 2024? This bill exists just to garner attention now, with execution taking place much later.

