Congress leader Pawan Bansal appears before ED in National Herald case

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the National Herald case.

Bansal, who is former treasurer of the party, appeared before the ED around 12 in the noon.

He directly went inside the headquarters of the central agency which is probing the alleged money laundering charge in the National Herald.

The ED has filed a case of money laundering against the Congress leaders for alleged money laundering two years ago after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe carried out based on a complaint filed by the former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Following the registration of the case, the ED last year for the first time questioned the Gandhi family members -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are majority shareholders of the Young Indian Private Limited (YIL).

On previous occasions, the ED had also questioned Mallikarjun Kharge, Bansal and several others.