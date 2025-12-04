Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's bail plea dismissed, party announces expulsion

Thiruvananthapuram: A Thiruvanthapuram court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of first-time Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, after two days of continuous hearing in the closely watched sexual assault case against him.

No sooner did the court reject Mamkootathil's plea, state Congress President Sunny Joseph put out a statement announcing that he had been expelled from the party. Incidentally, Mamkootathil was sworn in as an MLA this day last year.

The court order came even as the MLA remained untraceable for the eighth straight day, deepening the political and legal crisis engulfing the Congress in Kerala.

Police have been searching for him since a young woman filed a complaint accusing him of sexual exploitation and pressuring her to terminate a pregnancy.

Mamkootathil has denied the allegations, calling them fabricated and politically motivated.

However, his disappearance -- despite repeated police notices -- has fuelled public criticism and allowed political opponents to accuse him of evading due process.

According to investigators, he left his residence at Palakkad soon after the case was filed and has since switched vehicles multiple times, complicating surveillance efforts.

The BJP and ruling LDF have accused the Congress of shielding him, an allegation the party leadership has firmly rejected, claiming it forwarded the complaint to the police without delay.

During the bail hearing, Mamkootathil's legal team argued that the complaint lacked medical and forensic corroboration and was part of a larger political conspiracy.

The prosecution countered that custodial interrogation was essential to retrieve digital evidence, verify communication records, and resolve inconsistencies in statements.

The court accepted the prosecution’s contention, ruling that anticipatory bail would impede an effective investigation.

The developments mark a new low for the Congress, with the case erupting barely months before a crucial electoral cycle.

Senior party strategists privately fear the prolonged controversy could inflict reputational damage, particularly among young and women voters.

The police, now armed with the bail rejection order, are expected to intensify efforts to locate and arrest the MLA.

Top officials indicated that lookout notices and expanded digital tracking options are under consideration, although they declined to comment on operational details.

Legal experts say the court’s decision significantly narrows Mamkootathil's options, leaving him with the choices of surrendering, seeking relief from a higher court, or continuing to evade authorities—each carrying political costs.

As the search enters its eighth day with no confirmed sighting, the case remains one of the most politically charged investigations the state has seen in years, with the Congress under mounting pressure to distance itself and demonstrate transparency as the probe moves into a decisive phase.

Congress MP and convenor Adoor Prakash told the media that, soon after the order came, they accepted the state chief's directive, and Mamkootathil has been ousted from the party.

"To resign or not is his prerogative; we have nothing to do with it," he said.