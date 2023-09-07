Congress party condemns DMK MPs statement on Sanatan Dharma

New Delhi: The Congress party which blinked when Udayanidhi Stalin compared Santan dharma with Coronavirus and said that it should be eliminated took three days to condemn and tried to distance from the statement but only after things started up hotting up after DMK MP A Raja went a step forward and said that Sanatan Dharma was like leprosy and HIV.

As the BJP strongly reacted to it and called it as mental bankruptcy of bloc I.N.D.I.A, the Congress on Thursday said it did not agree with the remarks of DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja on Sanatan Dharma and asserted the party believed in "sarvadharma sambhav" (equal respect to all religions). The opposition party also asserted that every single member of the INDIA alliance has immense respect for all faiths, communities and beliefs.

Asked about comments by leaders of ally DMK, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The Congress has always believed in 'sarvadharma sambhav' wherein every religion, every faith has its space. No one can treat any particular faith as less than another faith." "Neither the Constitution allows this nor the Indian National Congress believes in any of these comments," Khera said during a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

Asked if the Congress would raise this with its ally DMK, Khera said there is no need to raise these issues because "we know for a fact that each one of our constituents also respects every religion". "Now if you want to twist anybody's remarks, they are free to do so. If it suits the PM let him twist those remarks but every single member of the INDIA alliance has immense respect for all faiths, communities, beliefs and religions," he said