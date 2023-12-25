Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Decries Government's Predetermined Mass Suspension Of MPs

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, responded to a letter from Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressing his belief that the widespread suspension of Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha appears to be preplanned and deliberate on the part of the government.



Kharge, in his reply to V-P Dhankhar's invitation for a discussion on various issues in his chamber, conveyed that he is currently away from Delhi and suggested arranging a meeting upon his return to the national capital. He expressed his willingness to meet at the earliest convenience, stating, "While I am currently out of Delhi, it would be my privilege and indeed my duty to meet you at your earliest convenience as soon as I am back in Delhi."

The exchange of letters between Dhankhar and Kharge has been ongoing, addressing concerns related to the suspension of MPs, disruptions in Parliament, and the passage of Bills, among other issues.

Kharge concurred with Dhankhar's proposal to move forward after the Winter Session and emphasized, "the answer lies in holding ourselves true to the Constitution, the Parliament, the parliamentary practices, and innate belief in democracy vis-a-vis an authoritarian government that is bent upon subverting the Parliament."

In an earlier letter, Dhankhar expressed his disappointment with Kharge's rejection of his offer for interaction in the Chamber of the House, deeming it "unwholesomely unprecedented" and not aligned with established parliamentary practices. Dhankhar asserted that the disruptions in Parliament were intentional and strategic.

Dhankhar clarified that he had exhausted all available means, including brief adjournments and seeking interactions, before resorting to the "unpleasant step" of suspending MPs. In response, Kharge recalled placing a notice under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha, seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the security breach incident on December 13.

Despite acknowledging Dhankhar's authority to decide on such notices, Kharge expressed regret that the Chair did not address the government's reluctance to make a statement on the floor of the House.

The incident on December 13, where two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha Chamber from the visitors' gallery, led to chaos in the session, with Opposition leaders demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah. The subsequent suspensions of MPs and the premature adjournment of the session involved a total of 146 MPs—100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha.