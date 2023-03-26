Congress Protests In Defiance Of Police Orders After Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

The Congress is protesting with a nationwide day-long satyagraha following Rahul Gandhi, the party's leader disqualification from serving in the Lok Sabha.



Even though the police refused to let the Congress president and general secretary of the party to protest at Raj Ghat due to law and order and traffic concerns, they are still leading the satyagraha in Delhi. However, the Raj Ghat area is now more heavily policed and no huge gatherings are permitted.



The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, who has been the factor leader of the main opposition party for almost ten years and has been relentless in his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was described by the Congress as a "plot" to silence the leader.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister for being disqualified and mentioned that he is not Savarkar and will not apologize. He will continue to raise his voice and nothing could stop him. He iz neither afraid of disqualifiacation nor from punishments like putting him in prison.

Meanwhile, after being found guilty of defamation by a Gujarat court for remarks made on the campaign trail in 2019 that were perceived as offensive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described by the BJP as degrading the whole Modi community, Mr. Gandhi was disqualified on Friday. In order to give him time to file an appeal with a higher court, the judge also granted him bail and deferred the punishment for 30 days. To a higher court, his attorneys vowed to challenge the decision.

His constituency in Wayanad, Kerala, was also declared vacant by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. A special election for the position may now be declared by the Election Commission.