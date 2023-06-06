Congress Remarks CBI Probe On Odisha's Train Accident As 'Headline Management'

Jairam Ramesh, a senior member of the Congress, claimed on Tuesday that the Railway Board's proposal for a CBI investigation into the Odisha train tragedy was "nothing but headline management" because it had "failed to meet deadlines." The Board, according to a senior official, suggested a CBI investigation to look into every possible reasons, including human error and sabotage, for the horrific train crash that killed more than 275 people and injured many others. However, the order of investigation came despite the preliminary investigation by the railways having identified a change in the electronic interlocking system as the cause.

Jairam Ramesh, the communications-tasked general secretary of the Congress, questioned the need for a CBI investigation given that the report on the train accident has not yet been submitted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

He also provided a schedule for the investigation into the Kanpur train disaster which claimed at least 150 lives. The Congressman claimed that Suresh Prabhu, the previous railway minister, had written to the Union home minister to urge an NIA investigation into the train tragedy that occurred in November 2016.

Ramesh then cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that conspirators "across the border" were to blame for a train derailment from a statement he made in February 2017. Modi's comments came after police in Nepal and Bihar detained four men who had allegedly told them that the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was responsible for the disaster in Kanpur. However, the NIA then declared that it will not submit a chargesheet in the derailment case. While stating such comments on NIA he remarked it as its 'Zero accountability.'

Meanwhile, the Balasore train disaster has sparked a political brawl, with the Bengal BJP leader alleging a conspiracy. Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the Bengal assembly, even asserted that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is in power, was responsible for the catastrophe.