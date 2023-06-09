Live
Congress replaces Gujarat unit chief Jagdish Thakor with Shaktisinh Gohil
New Delhi: Almost six months after its defeat in the Gujarat Assembly elections, Congress on Friday appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as its new state unit chief, replacing incumbent Jagdish Thakor.
The Congress also made changes in the leadership of several state units as Gohil has been replaced by Deepak Babaria as incharge of Delhi and Haryana.
Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, in a communique, said: "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Gohil as Gujarat unit chief."
Besides Gohil, the party also appointed V. Vaithilingam as the Puducherry unit chief and Varsha Gaikwad as President of Mumbai RCC.
Venugopal thanked contributions of the outgoing PCC/RCC Presidents Thakor (Gujarat), Subramanian (Puducherry) and Bhai Jagtap (Mumbai).
The party also appointed Mansoor Ali Khan as Secretary, AICC attached to the AICC In-charge of Telangana with immediate effect.
It relieved P.C. Vishnunadh, Secretary, AICC from his current responsibility in Karnataka and attached him to the AICC In-charge of Telangana.
The party also relieved N.S. Boseraju and Nadeem Javed of their responsibilities as Secretaries, AICC.