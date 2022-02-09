Congress stages walkout from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Congress MPs on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha protesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said that they walked out because instead of speaking on President's Address, he accused the Congress.

