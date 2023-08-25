Live
- Rupee snaps three-day rally to settle 13 paise lower at 82.69 against US dollar
- Jana Reddy paves way for sons to contest in next polls in Telangana
- PL Technical Research: TECHNICAL VIEW - NIFTY
- PL Stock Report: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (ALPM IN) - Management Meet Update - US sales and profitability to improve - Not Rated
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-25-2023
- Supreme Court dismisses Kejriwal’s plea against Guj HC order denying interim relief in PM Modi's academic degree defamation case
- Chandrababu to meet Central Election Commission on August 28
- Cops announces restrictions ahead of G20 Summit: Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and bus services affected
- Gold prices near two-week highs
- World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra enters final with season-best 88.77m throw
Just In
Congress to contest MP Assembly polls on agenda of state's future: Kamal Nath
Former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Friday that his party is contesting the Assembly election due later this year only on the agenda of building the 'future of Madhya Pradesh’.
Bhopal: Former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Friday that his party is contesting the Assembly election due later this year only on the agenda of building the 'future of Madhya Pradesh’.
He denied that the Congress contested the Assembly elections on ‘Hindutva’ agenda, and said that he has only agenda which is to make the future of Madhya Pradesh better. “My only agenda is the future of Madhya Pradesh and nothing else,” he said while talking to the media in Morena on Friday.
Responding to the selection of candidates, Kamal Nath said the candidates would be selected on the basis of survey reports only. He said a lot of ticket aspirants have been meeting him every day, but he would pick the candidates who can win the elections.
“Multiple surveys are going on and the selections of candidates would be decided on the basis of reports only. Tickets would be given only to those who can win the elections,” Kamal Nath said, however, he did not reveal when the first list of Congress candidates would be announced.
Addressing a rally in Morena, the veteran Congress leader termed BJP’s -- 'Jan Darshan Yatra' as 'Jan Sauda Yatra'.
Reiterating “50 per cent commission charges” on the ruling BJP government, Nath said, “Every person in Madhya Pradesh is either a victim of corruption or a witness to it.”
Meanwhile, responding to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement of making Pandhurna a district (under Chhindwara district), Kamal Nath said that he (CM Chouhan) has been making this announcement for the past 10 years.
“The people of Madhya Pradesh are well aware of the reality of CM Chouhan’s promises. I feel sad after coming to Morena as many big leaders are being neglected here. Today the Bharatiya Janata Party is taking out not a Jan Darshan Yatra, but a Jan Sauda Yatra,” he said while addressing the rally.