Congress to launch nationwide stir
New Delhi: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday announced that they will launch a nationwide agitation on August 22 over US short-seller Hindenburg's latest report claiming a nexus between the SEBI chairperson and the Adani Group. The Congress is demanding the removal of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch following the accusations made by Hindenburg.
Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh made the announcement on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge between party general secretaries, in-charges, and state chiefs. "We had a discussion about one of the biggest scams happening in the country right now: the Hindenburg revelations, the scam related to Adani and SEBI," Ramesh said.
He also said that the Congress leadership unanimously decided to agitate by demanding a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the alleged Adani scam. "We unanimously decided to have nationwide agitation on this issue demanding two things, one is a JPC inquiry on Adani mega scam in which the Prime Minister is fully involved and in which the financial market regulation has now been found to have been severely compromised..." Ramesh added.