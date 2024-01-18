Congress turncoat, AAP leader in Haryana, Tanwar quits party

Chandigarh: Congress turncoat and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Haryana, Ashok Tanwar, on Thursday quit the party, expressing displeasure with the latter’s alignment with the former.

In a letter to AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Tanwar wrote, “In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana. Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from primary membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Tanwar said he would continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, Bharat and its people.

The former Sirsa MP had left the Congress ahead of the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls after differences with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda erupted over ticket distribution.

At that time he said he would float a new party that would focus on all sections of society and on Delhi's Dalit and minority population by highlighting the issue of demolition of Ravidas Temple in South Delhi.

Later he had switched over to the Trinamool Congress and in April 2022 he joined AAP in the presence of Kejriwal in Delhi