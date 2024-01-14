Live
Just In
Congress Veteran Milind Deora's Resignation Sparks Reactions, Allegations Of Political Timing
- 1. The resignation of Maharashtra's prominent Congress leader, Milind Deora, draws surprise and reactions from party members.
- 2. Allegations of political influence on the timing emerge, while Congress leaders express sadness and downplay the impact on the party.
Congress leaders expressed surprise and sadness at the resignation of veteran party member Milind Deora from Maharashtra. Jairam Ramesh, the party's national general secretary, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had influenced the timing of Deora's departure, asserting that it wouldn't negatively impact the Congress.
Deora's announcement coincided with the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi, beginning in Manipur today.
Jairam Ramesh mentioned that Deora had contacted him on Friday, expressing his desire to discuss concerns about the Shiv Sena claiming the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.
Ramesh invoked the memory of Milind Deora's father, Murli Deora, a significant party leader, but maintained that Milind's exit would not affect the party, stating, "One Milind Deora may leave, but many others will join us. It will not impact our organization."
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury acknowledged a positive conversation with Deora during their last meeting and expressed that if someone wishes to leave the party, they can do so.
Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress chief, conveyed deep sadness over Deora's resignation, emphasizing the unique equation between the Congress and the Deora family.
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit expressed surprise if someone like Deora would join a BJP alliance party after leaving Congress, highlighting human weaknesses of greed and fear.
Milind Deora, a former MP and prominent Congress leader from Maharashtra, announced his resignation on Sunday, marking the end of a significant chapter in his political journey. The 47-year-old leader is expected to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.