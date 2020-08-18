Congress walks a tightrope in Rajasthan

New Delhi: With the political crisis finally resolved in Rajasthan and the Congress constituting a three-member committee to deal with the issues in the state unit, the party has acted by replacing the general secretary in-charge of the state. However, challenges still lie ahead with MLAs from the Sachin Pilot camp now demanding a bigger role in the government.

The party has assigned Ahmed Patel, K.C. Venugopal and Ajay Maken to look into the affairs of the state unit. The committee will be meeting all the stakeholders soon to deliberate on the issues and sources said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

"We would not like to comment on the issue and BJP has made a mockery of the democratic process and has got a befitting reply" said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, when asked for a response.

The ministers in the Pilot camp who rebelled were sacked by the Chief Minister including then Deputy Chief Minister Pilot himself, but later after the recent truce, the party had to find a way to accommodate Pilot's loyalists, said sources.

Sonia Gandhi on Sunday replaced state party in-charge Avinash Pande with Maken but the party tried to play it down.

"Organisational change happens in the party and Avinash Pande has done a good job in Rajasthan affairs," said party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

The Rajasthan government has vacancies so MLAs from both camps are expecting a place in the Cabinet.

Prior to the rebellion, Pilot, Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh were ministers but in the new situation, the Pilot camp is expecting a bigger share in the Gehlot government and plum portfolios. Former Deputy Chief Minister Pilot is expected to meet the committee members and explain his side of the story.