Congress welcome to take any decision it wants: Patiala MP Kaur

Chandigarh: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur Saturday said the Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants but asserted that she always gave her best to the party.

Her comments came a day after the Congress suspended her and also asked her to explain why she should not be expelled for anti-party activities. Kaur is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who joined the BJP after being ousted from the Congress.

"The Congress is welcome to take whatever decision it wants. I have always given my best to the party and to the people who have repeatedly elected me. "I owe it to them and will continue to serve them, as always. I derive my strength from my people. Everything else is secondary," Kaur said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Congress' disciplinary panel member secretary Tariq Anwar had said the action follows complaints against her from the party's Punjab unit chief Amarinder Raja Warring and other state leaders that she was helping the BJP in the state. "The Congress president has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of PCC Punjab, that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP.

"Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view," Anwar had said in a statement. It was not the first time that Kaur was served a show-cause notice by the party. In November 2021, the Congress issued her a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for her alleged "anti-party activities".