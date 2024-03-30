Congress would come down to single-digit tally in this Lok Sabha elections: BJP

New Delhi : The Congress would come down to a single-digit tally in this Lok Sabha elections as it stands "exposed" before the people by the way it is trying to "mislead" them on the issue of Income Tax notice after indulging in "tax fraud", the BJP said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party are trying to "threaten" the Income Tax Department with their remarks.

But, this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "era" in which everyone is equal before the law, he said.

"After committing tax fraud, the Congress is trying to mislead people by holding demonstrations and protests since the party got a notice from the Income Tax Department for payment of outstanding tax liability of Rs 1,800 crore," Islam told reporters.

"Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders are trying to threaten the institution (I-T Department). But, as much the Congress would try to threaten the institutions by holding demonstrations-protests that much it would get exposed before the people of the country," he said.

Islam said people of the country are looking at Prime Minister Modi's governance model in which "everyone is equal before the law."

"People will definitely give a reply. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had secured a double-digit tally (of seats). But by indulging in such activities, I am fully confident that the Congress will come down to a single-digit tally this time," he said.

Islam said that the Congress has received tax recovery notice due its own fault.

"There is no substance in the Congress' allegations. They stand completely exposed before the people of the country," he said.

The Congress on Saturday asserted that the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' to be held at the Ramlila Maidan is aimed at "saving the Constitution and democracy" and not any particular person.

It said a "strong message" will be sent out from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) rally on Sunday to Lok Kalyan Marg (where the prime minister's residence is located) that the BJP-led government's "time is up".

Sharing details about the rally at a press conference, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the issues of "extortion" through electoral bonds and the Congress being targeted with "tax terrorism" will also be raised at the rally."We got two more Income Tax Department notices on Friday," he said without divulging the details.

The BJP spokesperson said the Congress' tax liability may further go up to Rs 3,500 crore-4,000 crore after reassessment of the party's tax returns by March 31. "The Congress thinks that is above the law. 'Rajshahi' is a thing of the past. This is the Modi era in which