Consensus Over Constitution Debate: Parliament deadlock ends

New Delhi: The Union government and Opposition parties reached a consensus on Monday to resolve the Parliamentary deadlock, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressing optimism that both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will function smoothly from Tuesday.

The breakthrough came during a meeting of floor leaders convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Leaders from various parties, including Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP), and representatives from the SP, JD(U), RJD, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and CPI(M), attended the meeting. Rijiju, who participated in the discussions, said, "Today, a meeting of all-party Floor Leaders was held with Speaker (Om Birla).

Since a few days there has been a deadlock in Parliament, everyone has expressed their concerns over it.

We too said that all elected representatives come to Parliament to express their views and the non-function of Parliament for several days now is not good. Everyone accepted this."

Addressing reporters, Rijiju announced that the Lok Sabha will hold a discussion on the Constitution on December 13 and 14, followed by similar discussions in the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17.

“The discussion would first be held in the Lok Sabha...Everyone has accepted. The Speaker also said that if anyone wants to raise an issue, there is a rule for it. You can submit a notice for it but creating a ruckus in Parliament and obstructing the functioning is not good. Everyone has accepted this,” he added.

Opposition parties had called for discussions in both Houses to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption by the Constituent Assembly.

Following the meeting, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee expressed similar optimism, saying, “Hopefully, the house will begin from tomorrow. We all have agreed on that. There will be a discussion on the Constitution of India on the 13th and 14th of December...The Speaker will allow a discussion on the Sambhal incident and Bangladesh issue tomorrow.”

The consensus signals a move to restore normalcy in Parliament, with leaders on both sides hoping for productive sessions in the days ahead.