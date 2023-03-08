Conspiracy to topple Modi in coming months: Report

A series of suspiciously-timed and targeted events suggest that there is an Anglo-American destabilization being launched to topple Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming months, claims F. William Engdahl of the Centre for Research on Globalization. One of the most critical economic partners of Russia amid the unprecedented Western economic sanctions from Washington and the EU over the Ukraine war has been the Indian government.





In the past several years, Modi, playing a delicate balancing act between alliances with Russia and also with the West, has emerged as a vital trade partner of Russia amid the sanctions. Despite repeated efforts by US President Joe Biden's administration and UK officials, Modi has refused to join sanctions against Russian trade, above all oil trade, the article said.





India under Modi has repeatedly refused to join Washington in condemning Russia's Ukraine actions. It has defied US sanctions on Russian oil buying, despite repeated US threats of consequences. In addition to being a fellow BRICS member, India is also a major long-time buyer of Russian defense equipment. Modi is facing a national election in Spring 2024, and important regional ones this year, that will determine his future. In January a clear Anglo-American assault on Modi and his key financial backer was launched.





A shadowy Wall Street financial firm, Hindenburg Research, supposedly does "forensic financial research" to look for corruption or fraud in listed companies, with which it then sells a company "short" as their research is published. The mysterious company emerged in 2017 and is suspected of having ties with US Intelligence, the article said.