Constable kills self over marriage row

Bhubaneswar: A constable of Odisha Police working in Nayagarh district killed himself with his service pistol, allegedly after his family opposed his decision to marry the woman of his choice, officials said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sunil Sethi, a 2023-batch constable posted in the district and a resident of Beruabari village under Odagaon police station.

His body was recovered from the terrace of the barracks at Nayagarh Reserve Police campus on Thursday, police said. Nayagarh SP S Sushree and District Collector Madhumita Rath visited the spot and inquired into the incident.

“The deceased Armed Police Reserve (APR) constable was in a relationship with a woman who is his close relative, and they wanted to get married. The proposal was opposed by his family, due to which he was under mental pressure,” Sushree said.

“He shot himself with his service pistol on the terrace of the police barracks,” Sushree said. The SP said the constable had also taken a loan for his proposed marriage. “On Wednesday night, he spoke to the woman, transferred the loan amount to her bank account and sent her WhatsApp messages, stating that he was unable to handle the pressure from his family,” Sushree said.

Police said an inquest has been conducted and a scientific investigation is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Sethi’s mother claimed that her son was murdered and asserted that he did not have any personal problems.